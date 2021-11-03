Left Menu

AP to demand special status, at SZC conference

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:16 IST
AP to demand special status, at SZC conference
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh will raise a wide range of issues, including the demand for special category status to the state, at the Southern Zonal Council conference, scheduled to be held in temple-town Tirupati on November 14.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the SZC conference in which Chief Ministers of Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Puducherry will take part.

Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Administrator of Lakshadweep will also attend the day-long conference.

Ahead of it, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a preparatory meeting with ministers and top officials on the issues to be raised by the state at the conference.

All issues listed in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, that remained unresolved so far will be top on the state's agenda at the SZC event, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

AP will also seek release of pending payments related to the Telugu Ganga project, which supplies drinking water to Chennai city, from Tamil Nadu.

Contentious issues with another neighbouring state Telangana like payment of Rs 6,300 crore electricity charges, division of assets between the two states post-bifurcation, freezing of fixed deposit accounts and civil supplies dues will also be raised.

AP will express its unhappiness over the ''irrational'' PDS rice allocation policy of the Centre.

The state will seek the Centre's action to bring the Jurala irrigation project under the Krishna River Management Board's jurisdiction.

The release said the Centre will also be asked to clear the pending revenue deficit grant and the Polavaram project cost.

The Centre's proposals related to interlinking of rivers will also be discussed.

Ministers P R C Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath, M Sucharita, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and other top bureaucrats attended the preparatory meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021