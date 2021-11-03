French EU minister: New talks with Brussels on post-Brexit fishing licences
France's Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune has held fresh talks with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Brexit and the issue of fishing licences in the English Channel, he said on Wednesday.
"The dialogue is intensifying this week", Beaune said on Twitter.
