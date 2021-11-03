BRIEF-Dubai appoints new board of directors for the Dubai financial market
* DUBAI APPOINTS NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET HEADED BY HELAL AL-MARRI - DUBAI DEPUTY RULER SAID IN A TWEET
