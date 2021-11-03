BRIEF-Dubai appoints new board of directors for the Dubai financial market

Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* DUBAI APPOINTS NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET HEADED BY HELAL AL-MARRI - DUBAI DEPUTY RULER SAID IN A TWEET

Also Read: Uncivil tweet by novice social media manager, says DK Shivakumar after Karnataka Congress' 'angootha-chhaap' post on PM Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)