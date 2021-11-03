Left Menu

Significant Russian movement on Ukraine border, but not overtly aggressive- U.S. general

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:53 IST
Significant Russian movement on Ukraine border, but not overtly aggressive- U.S. general
The United States is seeing a significant amount of Russian military movement along its border with Ukraine, but nothing that was "overtly aggressive," the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

"We've seen this before... What does this mean? We don't know yet, too early to tell," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said.

