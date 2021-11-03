Left Menu

MP: Doctor commits suicide over financial problems in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:57 IST
MP: Doctor commits suicide over financial problems in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

A 56-year-old doctor of a government hospital allegedly committed suicide due to financial problems in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

Dr Rakesh Manhar, posted at the government-run Hamidia Hospital, was found hanging at his residence in Narialkheda locality on Tuesday night, said Saurabh Pandey, in-charge of Gautam Nagar police station.

A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which the doctor has claimed that he was taking the extreme step, as he was going through a financial crisis and was under a lot of stress, the official said.

A case was registered in this regard and further investigation was underway, he said. According to sources, the doctor had invested a lot of money in the share market and was depressed after making a loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021