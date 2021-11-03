South Africa's ANC on 46% of municipal vote after 75% of results

Results from 75% of the polling stations in Monday's municipal elections gave South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) roughly 46% of the vote, heading for its worst election result since the end of apartheid.

The ANC's biggest rival, the Democratic Alliance, was on 22% and next biggest contender the Economic Freedom Fighters on 10%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)