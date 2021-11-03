Algerian presidency says three Algerians killed in Moroccan attack -state media
The Algerian presidency said on Wednesday three Algerians were killed in a Moroccan attack on the border between Western Sahara and Mauritania, state media reported. "On Nov. 1... three Algerian nationals were subjected to a cowardly assassination in a barbaric bombing of their trucks while they were traveling between Nouakchott and (the Algerian city of) Ouargla," Algeria's official news agency said.
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:06 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Algerian presidency said on Wednesday three Algerians were killed in a Moroccan attack on the border between Western Sahara and Mauritania, state media reported.
"On Nov. 1... three Algerian nationals were subjected to a cowardly assassination in a barbaric bombing of their trucks while they were traveling between Nouakchott and (the Algerian city of) Ouargla," Algeria's official news agency said. It did not give further details on the nature of the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western Sahara
- Moroccan
- Algeria
- Algerians
- Algerian
- Mauritania
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earthquake of 2.9 magnitude hits Algeria's northern state - Ennahar TV
Youth yearning for independence fuel Western Sahara clashes
Algeria to end gas supplies to Morocco; supply Spain directly -sources
Algeria’s key economic indicators to improve by end of the year - state news agency
Algeria's oil revenues up to $24 bln by end of September - ministry