No plan to lower evidence threshold for French fishing licences -UK PM's spokesman
Britain is not looking at weakening the evidence requirements for granting licences to French fishing boats as part of attempts to negotiate a solution in a post-Brexit dispute, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Asked if the solution could involve lowering the evidence threshold, the spokesman said: "No, we remain confident that we are enforcing the rules as set out. We have taken a number of steps to assist the French fishing fleet in providing the necessary evidence."
