Rich tributes paid to Defence PRO, 5 soldiers, killed in 1999 suicide attack

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:12 IST
The Defence Public Relations Office at Srinagar on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Major P Purshottam, a defence spokesperson, killed along with five soldiers in a suicide attack by militants in 1999.

''Wreaths were laid at the Major Purshottam Memorial in the Badami Bagh Cantonment,'' the Defence PRO said in a statement.

In a solemn and poignant ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, all ranks of the Public Relations Office paid rich tributes to Major Purushottam and five soldiers, including one junior commissioned officer and four jawans, who were killed in a Fidayeen attack on this day in 1999, the statement read. Major Purushottam, who was posted as a Public Relations Officer (Defence) along with five of his comrades, fought the militants who had launched the attack on his office on November 3, 1999. He and his colleagues were killed while trying to save the journalists who were present in the PRO's office at the time of the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

