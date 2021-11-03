Irish PM warns of consequences if UK suspends N.Irish protocol of Brexit deal
Ireland's prime minister on Wednesday warned Britain of far-reaching implications for its relations with the EU if it takes the "reckless" step of triggering a mechanism to suspend implementation of the Northern Irish protocol in its Brexit deal.
Micheal Martin, speaking in parliament after meetings with EU and U.S. leaders at the COP26 Summit, described British actions in recent weeks as sabre-rattling and said the current state of relations between London and Brussels was "very challenging and very serious."
