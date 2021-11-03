Left Menu

Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Scotland

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:26 IST
Scoreboard: New Zealand vs Scotland
Scotland Innings: George Munsey c Southee b Sodhi 22 Kyle Coetzer c Southee b Boult 17 Matthew Cross b Southee 27 Richie Berrington c Conway b Sodhi 20 Calum MacLeod b Boult 12 Michael Leask not out 42 Chris Greaves not out 8 Extras: (LB-2 W-6) 8 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 156 Fall of wickets: 1/21 2/66 3/76 4/102 5/106 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-29-2, Tim Southee 4-0-24-1, Adam Milne 4-1-36-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-23-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-42-2.

