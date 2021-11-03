Police seize cannabis worth Rs 1.26 lakh in Latur

Police in Latur district of Maharashtra seized 18 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1,26,000 and arrested a person on Wednesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off that a farm owner had illegally planted cannabis in a sugarcane field at Yeli village under Ausa tehsil, a police team carried out a raid and seized the drug, he said.

The official said 18 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1,26,000 was recovered.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act against the farm owner, Narayan Santram Sathe, and arrested him, he added.

