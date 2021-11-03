Left Menu

Chargesheet filed against Ashwini Upadhyay in Jantar Mantar hate speech case, says Delhi police

Terming media reports stating that Delhi Police didn't chargesheet advocate Ashwini Upadhyay in the Jantar Mantar hate speech case "factually incorrect", Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Deepak Yadav clarified on Wednesday that the former has been chargesheeted in the above-mentioned case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:53 IST
Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi police filed a chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Priyank Nayak against several accused including Pinky Chaudhary, president of Hindu Rakshak Dal and Advocate Ashwani Upadhyay for the offence that took place in August this year. Besides Upadhyay, the Delhi Police had arrested Deepak Singh, Vinod Sharma, Preet Singh, Vineet Bajpai and Deepak Kumar in connection with the case. Many of them were granted bail in the matter.

On August 9, an FIR had been booked against an unidentified group of people in connection with the alleged "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar. It was alleged by Police that Ashwini Upadhyay had called on a march "Colonial laws and make uniform laws" where the alleged "objectionable slogans" were raised.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi had said, "People who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case." (ANI)

