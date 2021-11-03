Left Menu

Centre releases Rs 17000 cr as GST compensation to States/UTs

The Central Government has released GST compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to states, informed the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:13 IST
Centre releases Rs 17000 cr as GST compensation to States/UTs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has released GST compensation of Rs 17,000 crore to states, informed the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

As per the ministry, the total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs 60,000 crore.

As per the decision of GST Council, a back-to-back loan of Rs 1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in the release of GST Compensation during the current financial year, said the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

