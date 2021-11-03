Army Chief General Naravane visits forward areas in Jammu, reviewes security situation

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region on Wednesday. The army chief was briefed by the commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LOC).

