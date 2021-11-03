Left Menu

Army Chief General Naravane visits forward areas in Jammu, reviewes security situation

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region on Wednesday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:26 IST
MM Naravane visits forward areas in Jammu, reviewed security situation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Army chief General MM Naravane carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region on Wednesday. The army chief was briefed by the commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LOC).

"General MM Naravane #COAS carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in Jammu Region. #COAS was also briefed by the commanders on ground on the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," the Indian Army tweeted. Earlier in the day, officials informed that Naravane will be given an update on the security situation and operational preparedness on his visit to Jammu.

"General MM Naravane #COAS is on a visit to Jammu Region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," the Indian Army said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

