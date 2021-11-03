RattanIndia Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 464 cr

RattanIndia Power on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 463.95 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

In the year-ago period, it incurred a loss of Rs 461.27 crore, a BSE filing stated. Total income stood at Rs 828.83 crore in the quarter as against Rs 280.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

