RattanIndia Power Q2 loss widens to Rs 464 cr
RattanIndia Power on Wednesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 463.95 crore for September quarter 2021-22.
In the year-ago period, it incurred a loss of Rs 461.27 crore, a BSE filing stated. Total income stood at Rs 828.83 crore in the quarter as against Rs 280.79 crore in the same period a year ago.
