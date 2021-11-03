Chhattisgarh: IPS officer, wife injured in bid to escape elephant attack

An IPS officer and his wife were injured on Wednesday after they fell on the ground while trying to escape from a wild elephant which charged towards them in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, officials said.

The incident took place when Trilok Bansal, a 2016-batch IPS officer posted as GPM's Superintendent of Police (SP), had gone to see a herd of elephants in the Amaru forest upon getting information about its movement in the area, a senior police official said.

As per preliminary information, locals and forest personnel were present on the spot when the officer and his wife reached there.

When the two were close to the herd, a female elephant charged towards them, prompting them to flee, he said.

While trying to escape, Bansal and his wife fell on the ground. Before the elephant could attack them, forest personnel started screaming to distract the jumbo which eventually retreated and returned to the herd, the official said.

“The two were rescued by forest personnel and shifted to the district hospital. Bansal has suffered injuries on his head, while his wife has sustained minor injuries,'' he said.

Later, they were referred to a hospital in neighbouring Bilaspur district for further treatment, the official said, adding their condition was stated to be out of danger.

