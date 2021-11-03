Left Menu

Haryana police arrests two for issuing fake birth, death certificates

The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested two persons from Bihar's Samastipur for issuing around 800 fake birth and death certificates by hacking multiple government websites.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested two persons from Bihar's Samastipur for issuing around 800 fake birth and death certificates by hacking multiple government websites. The arrested accused were identified as Santosh and Mantosh, both are residents of village Bardauni Badi district in Bihar's Samastipur, said the Haryana police.

According to the police, during interrogation, it was revealed that fake birth and death certificates have been issued from various government websites in Haryana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and many other states. The case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act at Cyber Crime Police Station Karnal Range after getting a complaint of illegal hacking by unknown people.

The complaint came from the Principal Medical Officer, Civil Hospital saying that the e-mail ID and password of the Birth and Death Certificate Registration Unit of District Civil Hospital, Karnal was hacked and fake online birth and death certificates were being issued by some unknown persons. The investigation revealed that the accused along with their other associates used to connect through WhatsApp group and the accused used to charge huge amounts in lieu of issuance of fake certificates.

Both the accused were sent to judicial custody. Efforts are on to arrest the mastermind and other accused involved in this racket. Two laptops, two mobile phones, one CPU, one Morpo and one ATM card were also recovered from their possession. (ANI)

