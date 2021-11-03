U.S. judge targets late 2022 civil trial for Prince Andrew in sex abuse case

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Britain's Prince Andrew should be prepared for a trial late next year on accusations that he sexually abused a woman when she was under 18 and also being abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said in a teleconference that he anticipated the trial on Virginia Giuffre's civil claims would begin between September and December 2022, provided that a jury can be accommodated safely in the Manhattan federal courthouse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

