Gujarat: Two teens nabbed for throwing lit firecracker at fuel dispenser in Surat

PTI | Surat | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:04 IST
Two persons were detained by the police on Wednesday for allegedly throwing a firecracker at a fuel dispenser of a petrol pump in Gujarat's Surat city, an official said.

While one of the boys is a minor, the other accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Qureshi (18), a resident of Mahidharpura area of Surat, inspector D K Patel of Umra police station said.

A footage of the alleged incident, which was captured by the CCTVs installed at the petrol pump, went viral on social media platforms, it was stated.

The incident took place on Monday evening, when the duo riding a scooter came to a petrol pump on Vesu-University Road, to refuel, the official said.

In the video, the duo can be seen refuelling the two-wheeler, following which the pillion rider throws a lit firecracker at the fuel dispenser while exiting the area.

An alert attendant kicked the lit cracker away a moment before it burst and averted an accident, it was stated.

The petrol pump manager lodged a complaint with the Umra police station on Tuesday under sections 285 and 286 (negligent conduct) and 336 (endangering human life or personal safety), the official said.

''Since the CCTV had captured the scooter’s number plate, we managed to locate and detain the teenagers. One of them is a minor. It was Qureshi who was riding pillion and threw the firecracker,'' Patel said.

The teenagers have confessed that they did it for fun and there was no other serious motive behind that act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

