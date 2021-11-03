Left Menu

Turkey detains 17 people over protest against U.S. Navy personnel in Istanbul

Turkish authorities detained 17 people on Wednesday for putting a hood over the head of a visiting U.S. Navy civilian employee in a protest against United States policy in the Middle East, the Istanbul governor's office said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:15 IST
Turkey detains 17 people over protest against U.S. Navy personnel in Istanbul

Turkish authorities detained 17 people on Wednesday for putting a hood over the head of a visiting U.S. Navy civilian employee in a protest against United States policy in the Middle East, the Istanbul governor's office said. The group that carried out the act, the Turkey Youth Union (TGB), shared images on Twitter of the incident, in which a group of people chanted anti-U.S. slogans at their target.

"You are our enemy and you are not wanted here. We will not allow U.S. soldiers to roam free in our lands. Yankee go home," the group said, criticising U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters who are considered terrorists by Ankara. The 17 people detained had targeted a civilian employee of a U.S. Navy ship that "came to our city as part of a port visit", the governor's office said in a statement. It did not elaborate on any possible charges against the group.

On Monday, the captain of the USS Mount Whitney vessel said his crew was looking forward to visiting Turkey and "enhancing our relationship with our Turkish allies" as it sailed through the Bosphorus to join NATO activities in the Black Sea. Russian President Vladimir Putin complained this week https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-holds-black-sea-navy-drills-with-eye-us-ships-2021-11-02 about the ship's presence in the region, and Russia's Black Sea naval forces practised destroying enemy targets.

The TGB carried out a similar act in 2014 by putting a hood over the head of U.S. soldiers returning from an exercise in the Black Sea region. Relations between the United States and Turkey - NATO allies - have been strained in recent years by differences over policy in Syria, Ankara's purchase of Russian air defence systems as well as its human rights record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021