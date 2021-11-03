Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: DEL86 VACCINE-LDALL COVAXIN WHO grants emergency use licence to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin; ''Significant'' step, says pharma major New Delhi: The World Health Organisation(WHO) on Wednesday granted emergency use approval for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, in a move that the pharma major said is a ''significant'' step towards ensuring wider global access to the indigenously developed jab. By Payal Banerjee DEL83 BIZ-LD PETROL Govt cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10; cut to cost Rs 1 lakh cr in revenue New Delhi: Buckling under pressure, the government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels. NATION DEL82 PM-VACCINATION-3RDLD MEETING COVID-19 vaccination drive needs to be taken door-to-door now: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the COVID-19 vaccination drive needs to be taken door-to-door now and stressed the importance of completing the inoculation by taking the second dose.

DEL58 LD FLIGHT-J&K-DENIAL-PAK Pakistan refuses use of its airspace for Srinagar-Sharjah flight; Omar says 'unfortunate', Mehbooba blames Centre New Delhi: Pakistan has denied use of its airspace to Go First's Srinagar-Sharjah flight, the government officials said on Wednesday.

DEL68 JK-LD ARMY CHIEF Army chief carries out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in Jammu Jammu: Army Chief General M M Naravane carried out an aerial reconnaissance of forward areas on Wednesday and was briefed about the prevailing security situation along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Jammu region, officials said.

DEL62 DEF-DRDO-IAF DRDO, IAF conduct successful flight tests of anti-airfield weapon New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force have jointly conducted two flight tests of an indigenously developed smart anti-airfield weapon in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL75 DL-LD AIR QUALITY Delhi's air quality very poor for 2nd day on trot, predicted to turn worse on Diwali New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained ''very poor'' for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and likely to take a turn for the worse over the next two days even if no firecrackers are burst on Diwali, authorities said on Wednesday.

DEL30 POLLUTION-STUBBLE 51% cut in stubble burning this season against corresponding period last year: Air quality panel New Delhi: Incidents of stubble burning have come down by over 51 per cent this season so far compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

DEL9 HEALTH-DENGUE-CENTRAL TEAMS Central teams sent to 9 states, UTs reporting high number of dengue cases New Delhi: The Union health ministry has sent teams of experts to nine states and union territories, which are reporting a high number of dengue cases, to support them in public health measures for control and management of the disease.

CAL10 WB-MILITANT-2NDLD ARREST NIA arrests suspected JMB terrorist in Bengal Kolkata: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency have arrested a suspected terrorist of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-SEDITION SC quashes HC order discharging accused for alleged offences of sedition and UAPA New Delhi: The Supreme Court has quashed the Kerala High Court order, which discharged an accused, arrested for his alleged Maoist links, for the purported offences including sedition and under the provisions of the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in three cases. LGD3 JUDGE-DELAY-BAIL ORDERS Delay in communication of bail orders affects liberty, needs redressal at 'war footing': SC judge New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has termed the delay in communicating bail orders to prison authorities as a “very serious deficiency” and stressed the need to address it on “war footing” as it touches the “human liberty” of every under-trial prisoner.

FOREIGN FGN30 NEPAL-INDIA-2NDLD ELECTRICITY Nepal to sell surplus electricity in India’s energy exchange market Kathmandu: For the first time, Nepal will sell its surplus electricity to India at a competitive rate after New Delhi allowed the neighbouring country to trade its power in the Indian power exchange market, according to officials here on Wednesday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN26 PALESTINE-SHTAYYEH-MODI Palestine PM Shtayyeh seeks India's 'well-established' role in the Middle East during meeting with PM Modi Ramallah (West Bank): Acknowledging India's ''growing weight'' in international politics, Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh has sought for New Delhi's ''well-established and distinguished'' role in the Middle East during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the two leaders also discussed ways to enhance the bilateral ties and political developments in the region. By Harinder Mishra PTI MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)