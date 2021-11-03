Left Menu

Court rules that British trawler seized by France can leave freely - lawyer

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:03 IST
A French court has ruled that a British fishing trawler impounded by French authorities over post-Brexit fishing rules can leave immediately and its captain will not have to pay a deposit for the release of the ship, a lawyer for the captain said on Wednesday.

The ship's owner was facing having to pay a deposit of up to 150,000 euros ($174,000).

