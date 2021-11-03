Punjab deputy CM orders probe into allegations levelled by jail inmate

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday ordered a probe into an incident involving a Barnala jail prisoner, who has alleged that the staff there wrote some objectionable words on his body.

Randhawa took notice of it after the prisoner during his hearing at a Mansa court complained about this, a state government statement said here.

Randhawa, who also holds the charge of the jails department, directed ADGP (Jails) P K Sinha to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

He also asked him to get the medical examination of the prisoner done. Sinha said Ferozepur division DIG Tajinder Singh Maur has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case and he will visit the spot on Thursday to probe the matter.

