Left Menu

Punjab deputy CM orders probe into allegations levelled by jail inmate

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:28 IST
Punjab deputy CM orders probe into allegations levelled by jail inmate
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday ordered a probe into an incident involving a Barnala jail prisoner, who has alleged that the staff there wrote some objectionable words on his body.

Randhawa took notice of it after the prisoner during his hearing at a Mansa court complained about this, a state government statement said here.

Randhawa, who also holds the charge of the jails department, directed ADGP (Jails) P K Sinha to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter.

He also asked him to get the medical examination of the prisoner done. Sinha said Ferozepur division DIG Tajinder Singh Maur has been appointed as the investigating officer in the case and he will visit the spot on Thursday to probe the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021