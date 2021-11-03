Anil Deshmukh case: Param Bir Singh refuses to depose before Chandiwal committee

Left Menu

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, through his lawyer, has filed an affidavit recently before the Justice KU Chandiwal Committee that was formed to investigate his allegation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that he does not wish to depose before the committee and consider whatever he has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as his official statement.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, through his lawyer, has filed an affidavit recently before the Justice KU Chandiwal Committee that was formed to investigate his allegation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that he does not wish to depose before the committee and consider whatever he has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as his official statement. Confirming the filing of the affidavit, which surfaced on Wednesday, the committee's lawyer Shishir Hiray told ANI, "Yes, one of the Panch witnesses (Paramavir Singh) has filed this affidavit through his lawyer and has said that he doesn't want to come and depose before the committee. He has also said that he neither wants to be cross-examined nor cross-examine any other witness in this case. We have received his affidavit and will consider it in our next hearing of the committee on November 22."

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March this year, Singh had alleged the Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. As Singh has refused to depose for the Chandiwal Committee, people privy to the case said that it is believed that his case against Deshmukh will be weakened and the then home minister may be benefitted from this affidavit. (ANI)

