Left Menu

Rajasthan govt announces bonus for employees of state power firms

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:05 IST
Rajasthan govt announces bonus for employees of state power firms
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has decided to pay a bonus to the employees of five power companies of the state for the year 2020-21.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal received from the Electricity Department in this regard, according to an official statement.

The employees of power companies will be entitled to bonus as per the order issued on October 25, 2021 in respect of state employees.

About 60,700 employees of power companies will be benefited with the decision which will cause a financial burden of Rs 40 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021