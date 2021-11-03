Left Menu

Tripura announces reducution of VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 from tomorrow

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to reduce petrol and diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:10 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday announced that the state government has decided to reduce petrol and diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow. This comes after the Central government's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel.

"Following Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led central govt's decision on reduction of excise duty on petrol & diesel. #Tripura govt has also decided to reduce petrol & diesel cost by Rs 7 from tomorrow," Deb tweeted. "After central and state governments deduction in fuel prices, petrol and diesel will be cheaper by Rs12 and Rs17 respectively in #Tripura from tomorrow. A happier#Diwali for the 37 lakh people of #Tripura," he said in another tweet.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend. The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

