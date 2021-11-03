U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK urge restoration of Sudan civilian-led rule

The United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom called for the "full and immediate restoration" of Sudan's civilian-led transitional government and institutions in a joint statement on Wednesday.

They also urged the lifting of Sudan's state of emergency and the release of those recently detained, according to the statement released by the U.S. State Department.

