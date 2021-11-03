Left Menu

Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 24 lakh seized in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held

The Kasrawad Police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district arrested two persons on Wednesday for printing fake currency and also seized fake notes with a face value of over Rs 24 lakh.

ANI | Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:22 IST
Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 24 lakh seized in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kasrawad Police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district arrested two persons on Wednesday for printing fake currency and also seized fake notes with a face value of over Rs 24 lakh. "Kasrawad Police had received information that a vehicle from Gujarat had left for Indore with fake notes. Acting on this, the police caught both the accused. During checking, the police found fake notes worth 24 lakhs with them," Siddharth Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khargone said.

The Khargone SP further said that during interrogation, the accused said they were from Gujarat. "Police raided the house of the accused and found a printer and a cutter. Also, during the interrogation, the accused said that their network is spread in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," Khargone SP said.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021