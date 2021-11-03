On Diwali eve, Odisha govt announces 25 pc hike in remuneration of contractual employees

On the eve of Diwali, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of employees engaged through outsourcing agencies and contractual basis in various departments of the state government. As per an official statement issued by the Odisha government, this step will benefit about 33,000 people employed in various departments of the Odisha government. The state government will spend an additional Rs 100 crore annually for this.

"Statutory payments such as EPF and ESI will be paid by the concerned agencies/firms and this will be ensured by the authorities of the concern departments where they are working," said a statement issued by the Chief Miniter's office (CMO). "The Chief Minister also directed for stern action against the agencies/companies for neglecting the deposit of such Statutory payments," it said.

The Chief Minister has also directed to grant a maximum of 12 days leave annually, Similarly, in the case of pregnant women, the Chief Minister has advised the concerned authorities to take an early decision regarding the provisions of maternity leaves to pregnant women. (ANI)

