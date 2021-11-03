Left Menu

On Diwali eve, Odisha govt announces 25 pc hike in remuneration of contractual employees

On the eve of Diwali, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of employees engaged through outsourcing agencies and contractual basis in various departments of the state government.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:34 IST
On Diwali eve, Odisha govt announces 25 pc hike in remuneration of contractual employees
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Diwali, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent increase in the remuneration of employees engaged through outsourcing agencies and contractual basis in various departments of the state government. As per an official statement issued by the Odisha government, this step will benefit about 33,000 people employed in various departments of the Odisha government. The state government will spend an additional Rs 100 crore annually for this.

"Statutory payments such as EPF and ESI will be paid by the concerned agencies/firms and this will be ensured by the authorities of the concern departments where they are working," said a statement issued by the Chief Miniter's office (CMO). "The Chief Minister also directed for stern action against the agencies/companies for neglecting the deposit of such Statutory payments," it said.

The Chief Minister has also directed to grant a maximum of 12 days leave annually, Similarly, in the case of pregnant women, the Chief Minister has advised the concerned authorities to take an early decision regarding the provisions of maternity leaves to pregnant women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021