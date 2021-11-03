T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan Innings: Hazratullah Zazai c Thakur b Bumrah 13 Mohammad Shahzad c Ashwin b Shami 0 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Pandya b Jadeja 19 Gulbadin Naib lbw b Ashwin 18 Najibullah Zadran b Ashwin 11 Mohammad Nabi c Jadeja b Shami 35 Karim Janat not out 42 Rashid Khan c Pandya b Shami 0 Sharafuddin Ashraf not out 2 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For 7 wickets from 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/13 3/48 4/59 5/69 6/126 7/127 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-32-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-25-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-23-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-19-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-14-2, Shardul Thakur 3-0-31-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Expect KL Rahul to be top scorer and Mohammed Shami to be leading wicket-taker in T20 WC: Lee
India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 WC
Mohammed Shami subjected to online abuse after India suffer defeat against Pak
Being Muslim Mohammed Shami is targeted for India's defeat in T20-Owaisi
T20 WC: Omar Abdullah slams Indian team for not taking stand for Mohammed Shami