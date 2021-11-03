T20 WC Scoreboard: India vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan Innings: Hazratullah Zazai c Thakur b Bumrah 13 Mohammad Shahzad c Ashwin b Shami 0 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Pandya b Jadeja 19 Gulbadin Naib lbw b Ashwin 18 Najibullah Zadran b Ashwin 11 Mohammad Nabi c Jadeja b Shami 35 Karim Janat not out 42 Rashid Khan c Pandya b Shami 0 Sharafuddin Ashraf not out 2 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (For 7 wickets from 20 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1/13 2/13 3/48 4/59 5/69 6/126 7/127 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-32-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-25-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-23-0, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-19-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-14-2, Shardul Thakur 3-0-31-0.

