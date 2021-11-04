Left Menu

Two held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:01 IST
Two held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested with six kg heroin worth Rs 18 crore in the international market, officials said on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Asim (19), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who is the henchman of drug kingpin Taimur Khan's brothers Wasim and Salman, and Varun (28), a resident of Mukundpur.

Khan was wanted in nine cases and was arrested by the Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police from Seelampur in September, the officials said.

After the arrest of Khan, who supplied drugs in large quantities to Delhi and surrounding states, his henchmen invented a new way of making drugs and had set up a plant at home, a senior police officer said.

They prepared 7.8 kg morphine base and 3.9 kg white heroin (hydrochloride) from about 70 kg opium and it was distributed in small consignments in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Haryana, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021