Two held with drugs worth Rs 18 crore in Delhi

Two people were arrested with six kg heroin worth Rs 18 crore in the international market, officials said on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Asim (19), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who is the henchman of drug kingpin Taimur Khan's brothers Wasim and Salman, and Varun (28), a resident of Mukundpur.

Khan was wanted in nine cases and was arrested by the Narcotics Cell of the Delhi Police from Seelampur in September, the officials said.

After the arrest of Khan, who supplied drugs in large quantities to Delhi and surrounding states, his henchmen invented a new way of making drugs and had set up a plant at home, a senior police officer said.

They prepared 7.8 kg morphine base and 3.9 kg white heroin (hydrochloride) from about 70 kg opium and it was distributed in small consignments in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Haryana, the police said.

