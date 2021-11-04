Left Menu

Girl gets severe burns in acid attack by rebuffed lover: Police

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:24 IST
An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured in an acid attack by her spurned lover right inside her house in Bhupatipur village under the Kadipur police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The assailant youth barged into the girl’s residence and threw acid at her when she was relaxing in the veranda of her house, the police said, adding the youth fled after the incident.

The victim with severe burns was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition, police said.

Sultanpur’s Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar Mishra said the accused was identified as Pawan Gautam, 20, a resident of Pakadpur under the Karaundikala police station area.

The acid attack victim was first taken to the Kadipur community health centre from where she was shifted to the district hospital, the SP said.

According to the girl’s family members, it was a case of a one-sided love affair, the SP said, adding the relatives of the accused have been detained for questioning. A police team has been formed to nab the accused, the SP added.

