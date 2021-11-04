U.S. says gravely concerned by escalating violence in Ethiopia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:27 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States is gravely concerned about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks.
Speaking at a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, who is heading to Ethiopia on Thursday, will have a chance to discuss the situation with Ethiopian government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- The United States
- Ethiopia
- Ethiopian
- Jeffrey Feltman
- Ned Price
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray hit by air strike for second time this week - TV
Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray for second time this week
Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray, second time this week-TV
New airstrike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region
Second air strike this week hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray - TV