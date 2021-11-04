Left Menu

U.S. says gravely concerned by escalating violence in Ethiopia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:27 IST
  • United States

The United States is gravely concerned about escalating violence in Ethiopia and the expansion of hostilities and has repeated on Wednesday its call to all parties in the conflict to stop military operations and begin ceasefire talks.

Speaking at a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman, who is heading to Ethiopia on Thursday, will have a chance to discuss the situation with Ethiopian government.

