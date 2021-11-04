Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Nov. 29
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:43 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said in a tweet on Wednesday he had agreed with European Union envoy Enrique Mora to start negotiations on Nov. 29 in Vienna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Vienna
- European Union
- Enrique Mora
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five killed in blast inside Syrian army ammunition depot - Iran state TV
UPSC launches helpline for govt job aspirants from economically weaker section, backward classes
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA
Saudi foreign minister, U.S. special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA
U.S., European officials to discuss Iran on Friday in Paris -sources