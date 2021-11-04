U.S. State Dept officials engaged with Sudanese military on the takeover
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:43 IST
U.S. State Department officials have engaged with the Sudanese military to make clear where Washington and the international community stands over the country's military takeover and made it clear to them a civilian-led transitional government needs to be restored, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press briefing, department spokesperson Ned Price said failure to restore the civilian-led government in Sudan will only further isolate the country from the international community.
