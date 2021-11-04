U.S. Special envoy for Yemen to travel to Middle East on Thursday -State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 02:55 IST
U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to the Middle East on Thursday for talks with the Yemeni government and civil society representatives, regional government officials, and other international partners, the State Department said.
Lenderking remains focused on the need for the "Houthis to stop their offensive on Marib and repeated attacks against civilian areas, which are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis," said the statement on Wednesday.
