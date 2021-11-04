Impounded British trawler sails out of French port: tracking data
British scallop dredger the Cornelis Gert Jan has left the French port of Le Havre where it was impounded since last week and is heading towards British waters, ship-tracking website marinetraffic.com showed on Wednesday.
