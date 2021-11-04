Japan asks U.S. to abolish extra tariff on steel, aluminium imports - Kyodo
Japan's trade minister has asked the United States to abolish extra tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan, making the request in a meeting with Washington's trade representative, Kyodo News reported.
