U.S. embassy in Ethiopia allows voluntary departure of some staff, family

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 04-11-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 10:50 IST
The United States embassy in Addis Ababa has authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency government staff and family members because of armed conflict in Ethiopia, it said on its website.

The step came after the U.S. said on Wednesday it was "gravely concerned" about the escalating violence and expansion of hostilities, repeating a call for a halt to military operations and the beginning of ceasefire talks. "On November 3, the (State) Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages," the embassy said.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency, with forces from the northern region of Tigray threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa.

