PM Modi at Army post in Nowshera sector on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival with Army personnel. Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met soldiers in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, keeping up with his practice of spending the festival with Army personnel. The border region in the union territory has recently witnessed encounters between the Army and terrorists. Official sources shared photographs of the prime minister at an Army post in Nowshera.
