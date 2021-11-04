Left Menu

At least 8 children killed or injured in escalating violence in Yemen: UNICEF

More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015 – the equivalent of four children every day.

UNICEF | New York | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:30 IST
At least 8 children killed or injured in escalating violence in Yemen: UNICEF
“Whenever the conflict in Yemen flares and violence escalates, children are the ones who pay the heaviest price,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. Image Credit: ANI

At least 8 children have reportedly been killed or injured in escalating violence in Yemen in the past five days, UNICEF said today, as the conflict continues to take a deadly toll on children and families.

More than 10,000 children have been killed or maimed since the escalation of the conflict in March 2015 – the equivalent of four children every day. As these are just the incidents that the United Nations has been able to verify, the true figure is likely far higher. Eleven children have been killed or maimed in Marib in the past month alone.

"Whenever the conflict in Yemen flares and violence escalates, children are the ones who pay the heaviest price," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "Families are being torn apart by horrific violence. Children cannot and must not continue to be the victims of this conflict."

Attacks on civilians - including children - and on civilian objects can violate international humanitarian law. UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, prioritise the safety and wellbeing of children, and stop attacks on civilian infrastructure and in densely populated areas.

This latest surge in violence exacerbates an already desperate situation for children and families. An estimated 1.7 million children are internally displaced. More than 2 million children are out of school. Nearly 2.3 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition. Around 8.5 million children do not have access to safe water, sanitation, or hygiene.

