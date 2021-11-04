Left Menu

Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspect Sam D'souza

The Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:55 IST
Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case: HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspect Sam D'souza
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Sam D'souza, who is facing allegations of extortion in the drugs-on-cruise case. The vacation bench of Bombay High Court while hearing the plea on Wednesday asked him to approach Sessions Court instead.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, a witness, alleged that a deal of Rs 18 crore was made for the release of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan. Sail had also named D'souza as a beneficiary. In D'Souza's plea, he claimed that Kiran Gosavi, a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug-on-cruise case, had taken Rs 50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani to get Aryan Khan released.

Aryan, who was arrest on October 3, was recently granted bail after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before NCB every Friday. He was also asked to surrender his passport. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021