CDS Gen Rawat meets Czech Army's Chief of General Staff, discusses bilateral defence cooperation

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who is on a visit to the Czech Republic, met Chief of General Staff of the Czech Army on Thursday and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:19 IST
CDS General Bipin Rawat with General Ales Opata, Chief of General Staff, Czech Republic. (Photo/Twitter ADG PI Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who is on a visit to the Czech Republic, met Chief of General Staff of the Czech Army on Thursday and exchanged views on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations. Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on arrival in the Czech Republic, received a Guard of Honour by the Czech Army and laid a wreath at Vitkov National Memorial, Prague."

"General Bipin Rawat, CDS called on General Ales Opata, Chief of General Staff, Czech Republic and discussed steps to take forward the defence cooperation between the two countries. CDS also attended the working session of the bilateral meeting between the two sides," it said in another tweet. The Indian army further informed that General Bipin Rawat also interacted with Jakub Kulhanek, Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic and discussed enhancing defence cooperation between India and the Czech Republic.

He also met Deputy Minister of Defence Policy and Strategy, Ministry of Defence, Jan Havranek, of the Czech Republic and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, said the army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

