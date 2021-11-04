Left Menu

Our soldiers are 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti': PM Modi

ANI | Nowshera (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:24 IST
Our soldiers are 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation. The Prime Minister further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.

"Our soldiers are the 'suraksha kawach' of 'Maa Bharti'. It is because of you all that people of our country can sleep peacefully and there is happiness during festivals," the Prime Minister said while addressing the soldiers at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir. "I have spent each Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. Today, I have brought along with me the blessings of crores of Indians for our soldiers here," he said.

The Prime Minister continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements. Notably, PM Modi has been visiting soldiers on Diwali, ever since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

