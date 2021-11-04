Left Menu

UP: Eve-teaser beats up woman for rejecting his advances; booked

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:17 IST
Representative image
A woman was allegedly beaten up by an eve-teaser when she rejected his advances in Adesh Colony here, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against Preet Singhal, the accused. He is absconding, they said.

According to the police, the woman alleged Singhal had been harassing her and passing lewd comments for several days and that he beat her up on Wednesday when she refused to entertain him further.

