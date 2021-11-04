Left Menu

Maha: Man attacked over dispute in Bhiwandi; one held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:36 IST
Maha: Man attacked over dispute in Bhiwandi; one held
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a man over a dispute in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The Shanti Nagar police have arrested the accused Arbaz Khan for allegedly attacking Mohammed Safique Ansari (41), a scrap dealer, on Tuesday and injuring him, an official said. According to the police, Ansari had confronted the accused for teasing and troubling his cousin sister, and enraged by this, Khan hit him with a heavy object and threatened to kill him.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for attempt to murder, and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021