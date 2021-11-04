Left Menu

Vietnam deputy health minister prosecuted over counterfeit medicines

Police in Vietnam have prosecuted a deputy health minister over his alleged involvement in a fake medicine trading ring, the country's security agency said on Thursday. Truong Quoc Cuong, 59, a deputy minister since 2016, is currently head of Vietnam's drugs and cosmetics management. He was prosecuted for "lack of responsibility, causing serious consequences," the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:40 IST
Vietnam deputy health minister prosecuted over counterfeit medicines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Police in Vietnam have prosecuted a deputy health minister over his alleged involvement in a fake medicine trading ring, the country's security agency said on Thursday. Truong Quoc Cuong, 59, a deputy minister since 2016, is currently head of Vietnam's drugs and cosmetics management.

He was prosecuted for "lack of responsibility, causing serious consequences," the police-led Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. It did not say if Cuong had been arrested.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while calls to Cuong's phone went unanswered. Citing unnamed police sources, state media outlets said Cuong had been detained.

Voice of Vietnam Radio said the alleged offense took place in 2014 when Cuong was head of the Drug Administration of Vietnam. Giao Thong newspaper, run by the transport ministry, said Cuong had permitted a local company to import over 54 billion dongs ($2.38 million) worth of fake medicine for domestic sale.

The Ministry of Public Security did not immediately respond to calls seeking further details of the prosecution of Cuong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021