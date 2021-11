Uttarakhand CM Dhami along with Governor Gurmeet Singh celebrated Diwali with the soldiers in Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the soldiers in Chamoli district.

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant general (retired) Gurmit Singh on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Mana East Camp, Garhwal Scouts in Chamoli district."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Dhami and Governor had offered prayers at Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib in Udham Singh Nagar. (ANI)

