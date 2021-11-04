Left Menu

Man dies in air gun misfire in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 13:48 IST

  • India

A man died when an air gun allegedly misfired at a house in a village in Siddipet district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The man (aged about 20), who resides in Hyderabad, was on a visit to the village along with his friends and they were taking a look at the air gun in the house after midnight when it went off accidentally, they said.

The man, a student, was hit and he was taken to a nearby hospital. But, he was referred to a hospital in Siddipet, around 100 km from Hyderabad. He was declared brought dead there, they said.

Police, who received information about the incident, said investigation was on to ascertain various details, including as to who owned the air gun.

The parents of the deceased were informed and they would arrive at the scene soon. A case would be registered after receiving a formal complaint, they added.

